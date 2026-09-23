CPM nod for Pinarayi, Riyas to move court against probe call

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Tuesday granted Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretariat member P A Mohamed Riyas the nod to take legal action against the UDF government’s decision to go for a preliminary inquiry following the Enforcement Directorate’s request to probe the bribery allegations against them.

At the CPM state secretariat meeting on the day, the two leaders explained the ED’s move to implicate them, and how such attempts against Pinarayi were rejected by four courts. The committee unanimously decided that both leaders should approach the judiciary, while the party would take up the matter politically. It was also decided to organise mass protest programmes in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the CPM also decided to take up the recent controversies surrounding Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s chartered flight journey, K M Shaji’s use of a luxury car belonging to another individual and several ministers’ foreign trips.

During the discussion at the meet, it was reported that Shaji’s claim that the car’s owner, Yakoob, was merely a close friend was an attempt to cover up the real issue. A few leaders said Yakoob is part of a 22-member rebel faction that wanted to be included in the committee of CH Mohammad Memorial Higher Secondary School at Kavumpadi, Thillenkery, in Kannur. They said the faction’s earlier demand for permission to attend the general body meeting had not materialised.