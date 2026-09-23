Kerala govt to keep pot boiling for Janakeeya Hotels

KOCHI: Amid growing concerns over the survival of Janakeeya Hotels, with more units in line to be shut, the state government is considering a comprehensive revamp of the Kudumbashree-run eateries even while ensuring that affordable food continues to be available to people from all sections of society.

Janakeeya Hotels started off as community kitchens during the Covid lockdown. Subsequently, they were scaled up to low-cost Janakeeya Hotels and five-member Kudumbashree groups entrusted with the responsibility of running them. Soon, Rs 20-meals served at the outlets became popular among the public.

At a time when the rise in the prices of vegetables, fuel, and other commodities is threatening their very existence, the UDF-led Keralam government is planning to restructure Janakeeya Hotels.

Initially, for every Rs 20-meal served at a Janakeeya hotel, the state government gave a subsidy grant of Rs 10, in addition to the subsidised rice. While the grant of Rs 10 per meals was stopped in 2023, an audit objection has led to the stoppage of rice distribution at a subsidised rate. And crisis hit Janakeeya Hotels, forcing some to even shut operations, facing huge debts.

“We began the Janakeeya Hotel as a community kitchen in 2020. But we couldn’t turn it into a profitable venture as subsidy grants didn’t arrive in a timely manner,” said Seena, who now runs a hotel in Paravur.

“The state government had promised a financial assistance of Rs 10 per meal, but that often took six months to be approved. As other members of the group dropped out, I decided to shut the Janakeeya hotel,” she said.