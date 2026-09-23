Kerala govt to keep pot boiling for Janakeeya Hotels

KOCHI: Amid growing concerns over the survival of Janakeeya Hotels, with more units in line to be shut, the state government is considering a comprehensive revamp of the Kudumbashree-run eateries even while ensuring that affordable food continues to be available to people from all sections of society.
Janakeeya Hotels started off as community kitchens during the Covid lockdown. Subsequently, they were scaled up to low-cost Janakeeya Hotels and five-member Kudumbashree groups entrusted with the responsibility of running them. Soon, Rs 20-meals served at the outlets became popular among the public.
At a time when the rise in the prices of vegetables, fuel, and other commodities is threatening their very existence, the UDF-led Keralam government is planning to restructure Janakeeya Hotels.
Initially, for every Rs 20-meal served at a Janakeeya hotel, the state government gave a subsidy grant of Rs 10, in addition to the subsidised rice. While the grant of Rs 10 per meals was stopped in 2023, an audit objection has led to the stoppage of rice distribution at a subsidised rate. And crisis hit Janakeeya Hotels, forcing some to even shut operations, facing huge debts.
“We began the Janakeeya Hotel as a community kitchen in 2020. But we couldn’t turn it into a profitable venture as subsidy grants didn’t arrive in a timely manner,” said Seena, who now runs a hotel in Paravur.
“The state government had promised a financial assistance of Rs 10 per meal, but that often took six months to be approved. As other members of the group dropped out, I decided to shut the Janakeeya hotel,” she said.
At the same time, a Janakeeya hotel operator in Pathanamthitta, Sreedevi, remains hopeful. “Hotels located in busy localities have found their own ways to be profitable, not through the low-cost meals but by serving other food items. However, it will be helpful if we get better assistance, especially as vegetable prices and allied expenses have been rising,” she said.
According to Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, the department could earlier distribute tide-over rice to Janakeeya Hotels but audit objection and strict regulation by the Union government have now stalled the scheme. “We will have to look for other ways as diverting rice as tide-over (support mechanism) will not be possible,” Anoop said.
Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji said the department has taken the matter seriously and held discussions in the presence of the Chief Minister. “The Kudumbashree director has been entrusted with the task of preparing a project for the revamp of Janakeeya Hotels in the state. We will try to enhance the eateries with better facilities, ensuring a revenue for the Kudumbashree groups who run it,” Shaji said.