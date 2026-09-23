Kochi-based startup’s ‘green’ bottles booting out PET bottles

KOCHI: As more tourist destinations in the state and country turn away from plastic water bottles, the demand for biodegradable water packaging is growing. Interestingly, a Keralam startup is becoming a major talking point in the sector with its flagship innovation: Polylactic acid-based compostable bottles.

These ‘PLA’ bottles are a revolutionary step forward in the beverage and packaging industry, offering a viable alternative to traditional plastic bottles which contribute significantly to plastic pollution. Now, the state government-owned bottled drinking water company Hilly Aqua has decided to make use of Kochi-based Greenbio Products’ innovation to package drinking water. But what makes the startup’s product innovative?

Pradeep Kokkatt, co-founder of Greenbio Products, told TNIE, “Polylactic Acid, or PLA, is a biodegradable material derived from renewable resources such as corn starch, sugarcane, or cassava.

Unlike conventional plastics made from petrochemicals, PLA is completely compostable under industrial composting conditions, breaking down into natural elements like carbon dioxide, water, and biomass. PLA-based products, including bottles, caps, and labels, provide an environmentally responsible alternative that reduces reliance on fossil fuels and helps mitigate plastic waste.”

At present, besides Hilly Aqua, Greenbio Products is supplying the preforms of the product to Crisil, a Malappuram-based private company. According to Pradeep, the startup – which he founded in 2019 alongside Dr Aliasgar Vora – had developed a commercially viable product by 2024.

“We are getting more and more inquiries. But we plan to restrict our association with companies in Keralam to three and will be looking to sell it outside the state and overseas. Already, we have been approached by companies in Dubai and also the neighbouring states,” he said.