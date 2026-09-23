Koyyod P P Umar Musaliyar named Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama general secretary

KOZHIKODE: Koyyod P P Umar Musaliyar has been selected as the new general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars in Kerala.

Umar Musaliyar was selected by the mushawara (consultative body) of the organisation, which met here on Wednesday. He succeeds K Alikkutty Musaliyar, who passed away two months ago. Umar Musaliyar has been serving as the treasurer of Samastha, while its present joint secretary M T Abdullah Musaliyar will take over as the new treasurer.

Addressing a press conference after the mushawara meeting, Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said an advisory body would be formed to take immediate decisions.

“We found that it is inconvenient for all the members of the mushawara to meet and discuss issues that need urgent attention. Hence, we decided to form an advisory committee,” Thangal said.

The mushawara also reconstituted the fatwa committee, with Jiffiri Thangal as its head.