Man dies after falling under KSRTC bus in Kerala's Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: A 52-year-old man died after falling under the wheels of a KSRTC bus at Nediyiruppu near Kondotty on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Aboobacker, a native of Kavungal Kunnumpurath.

The accident occurred around 7am when Aboobacker, who was travelling to his workplace in Ramanattukara, attempted to board a private bus and lost his grip. He fell onto the road and came under a KSRTC bus that was approaching from the same direction.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the sequence leading to the incident. The private bus, ‘Aifa’, travelling from Palakkad to Kozhikode, is seen stopping in the middle of the road to pick up and drop passengers. The KSRTC bus, which was following closely, attempted to overtake it from the left.

Eyewitnesses said the two buses appeared to be time racing before the accident. According to the footage, the private bus moved forward without allowing the KSRTC bus to pass. It was during this sequence that Aboobacker fell from the private bus and came under the KSRTC bus.

Police are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.