Mandala season: Concerns mount over Sabarimala preparedness

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season fast approaching, concerns are mounting over the preparedness at Sabarimala, with various Hindu organisations demanding that the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) expedite arrangements for pilgrims.

The organisations have raised concerns over the availability of prasadam, drinking water, sanitation, annadanam, and other basic facilities, amid the continuing controversy over the shortage of aravana and the differences between the devaswom administration and the government.

Hindu Aikya Vedi state vice-president K Haridas criticised Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan’s suggestion that the upcoming pilgrimage season could be entrusted to a special committee, saying such a move raised questions about the statutory powers of the Devaswom Board.

“If there are differences with the Devaswom Board president, the government should ask him to resign,” Haridas told TNIE.