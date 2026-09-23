Mandala season: Concerns mount over Sabarimala preparedness

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season fast approaching, concerns are mounting over the preparedness at Sabarimala, with various Hindu organisations demanding that the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) expedite arrangements for pilgrims.
The organisations have raised concerns over the availability of prasadam, drinking water, sanitation, annadanam, and other basic facilities, amid the continuing controversy over the shortage of aravana and the differences between the devaswom administration and the government.
Hindu Aikya Vedi state vice-president K Haridas criticised Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan’s suggestion that the upcoming pilgrimage season could be entrusted to a special committee, saying such a move raised questions about the statutory powers of the Devaswom Board.
“If there are differences with the Devaswom Board president, the government should ask him to resign,” Haridas told TNIE.
He said devotees contribute hundreds of crores of rupees to the Sabarimala system. The government also collects substantial revenue through various taxes and fees connected with the pilgrimage, he said.
“If this negligence continues, we will be forced to launch a protest. All arrangements for devotees should be completed on a war footing within the next one-and-a-half months,” he said.
Meanwhile, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) general secretary D Vijayakumar said the preparations for the pilgrimage should be reviewed transparently “Facilities available during the monthly puja should also be assessed carefully. Any failure to ensure the required facilities during the monthly puja itself could create difficulties for devotees during the pilgrimage season,” Vijayakumar said.
The organisation urged the TDB to ensure adequate production and distribution arrangements for aravana and appam and to strengthen facilities for providing drinking water either free of cost or at affordable rates.