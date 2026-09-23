Put Centre in charge of Sabarimala development, says BJP

PATHANAMTHITTA: The UDF government is showing gross negligence towards Sabarimala than the previous LDF government, alleged BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony.

He said the Centre was ready to take up the development of Sabarimala if the state government was unable to effectively manage the pilgrimage centre and its infrastructure.

“If the state government cannot efficiently handle the development and administration of Sabarimala, it should hand over the responsibility to the Centre,” he told reporters here.

Anoop alleged that the dispute between the Devaswom Minister and Travancore Devaswom Board president was reflected in issues such as the shortage of Aravana. “Ayyappa devotees are suffering because of their differences,” he said.

He alleged that the UDF had come to power with several promises regarding Sabarimala, including improving basic infrastructure and pilgrimage facilities and withdrawing cases registered by the previous LDF government against devotees who took part in the anti-women-entry 'Namajapa' protest. However, none of these promises had been implemented, he said.

Anoop also criticised the closure of the Aravana plant for renovation without ensuring adequate buffer stock. He termed the TDB president’s explanation that the shortage was caused by the plant renovation as “ridiculous” and said sufficient stock should have been ensured before the renovation began.