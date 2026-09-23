Put Centre in charge of Sabarimala development, says BJP

PATHANAMTHITTA: The UDF government is showing gross negligence towards Sabarimala than the previous LDF government, alleged BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony.
He said the Centre was ready to take up the development of Sabarimala if the state government was unable to effectively manage the pilgrimage centre and its infrastructure.
“If the state government cannot efficiently handle the development and administration of Sabarimala, it should hand over the responsibility to the Centre,” he told reporters here.
Anoop alleged that the dispute between the Devaswom Minister and Travancore Devaswom Board president was reflected in issues such as the shortage of Aravana. “Ayyappa devotees are suffering because of their differences,” he said.
He alleged that the UDF had come to power with several promises regarding Sabarimala, including improving basic infrastructure and pilgrimage facilities and withdrawing cases registered by the previous LDF government against devotees who took part in the anti-women-entry 'Namajapa' protest. However, none of these promises had been implemented, he said.
Anoop also criticised the closure of the Aravana plant for renovation without ensuring adequate buffer stock. He termed the TDB president’s explanation that the shortage was caused by the plant renovation as “ridiculous” and said sufficient stock should have been ensured before the renovation began.
He alleged that KSRTC services to Pampa had been disrupted since the opening of the temple for the Kanni month puja and that even coconuts required for preparing the irumudi offerings were unavailable at the Pampa Ganapathy temple.
Referring to the Sabarimala Railway project, Anoop said the Centre was ready to take all steps required from its side, but alleged that the lack of interest shown by successive state governments had delayed the project.
He also criticised Chief Minister V D Satheesan's reported proposal to develop Sabarimala on the lines of Tirupati with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. “A government that cannot ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Kerala is making such claims. These are nothing but false promises,” he said.
Anoop said a BJP team would visit Sabarimala and brief the Centre on the situation and the requirements at the pilgrimage centre.
BJP district general secretary Adv Binu Mon and district secretary Nithin Siva also attended the press conference.