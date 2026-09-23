Shifting row draws more visitors to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the proposed shifting of the century-old Thiruvananthapuram zoo is wooing more visitors to the iconic heritage facility, with daily revenue from ticket sales rising significantly since the debate began. From September 1 to 16, the zoo recorded an average daily revenue of around Rs 1.88 lakh.

After Chief Minister V D Satheesan proposed shifting the zoo from its current location in a prime area within the city, triggering a debate over its future, the daily revenue has risen to nearly Rs 2.25 lakh daily, according to zoo authorities. The zoo charges Rs 20 for visitors aged above 12 and Rs 5 for children between five and 12.

For many visitors, the controversy has prompted an emotional return to a place associated with childhood memories. “Thiruvananthapuram zoo is an emotion. The news about shifting the zoo from the city came as a shock to me. Zoo visits have remained a cherished childhood memory and we always prefer to visit with our family. We come at least once a year. After hearing the news, I did not want to postpone our visit,” said Ameer Khan, who visited the zoo with his family and relatives.

A family that came down from Kottayam said the relocation proposal was indeed one of the reasons they decided to visit the zoo again. “We have come here plenty of times in the past. It is among the more neatly maintained facilities and has been part of our memories.