Veteran Malayalam theatre and film actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 83

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Malayalam theatre and film actress Savithri Sreedharan, who spent more than four decades on the professional stage and later won widespread recognition in cinema, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and had been bedridden for some time at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode.
Sreedharan, whose career was deeply rooted in Kerala's professional theatre movement, became widely known to a new generation of film audiences for her portrayal of Jameela, a warm and reserved Muslim mother, in the acclaimed 2018 film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance brought her both a Special Mention at the National Film Awards and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress.
Her recognition in cinema, however, came after several decades of distinguished work on the stage. Theatre remained the foundation of her artistic career, with Sreedharan performing in thousands of shows and taking on a wide range of demanding roles with some of Kozhikode's prominent professional drama companies.
She began acting in amateur theatre in 1961, appearing with groups based in areas including Mankavu, Thiruvannur and Meenchanda. Her first play was Karutha Velicham, staged by the Valayanad Kala Samithi. Her involvement in theatre grew substantially through Vazhi Ambalam, a play written by Aahwan Sebastian in association with noted Malayalam writers K.T. Mohammed, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Thikkodiyan and T. Damodaran.
Sreedharan entered professional theatre in 1984, making her debut with Kalinga Theatre founded by legendary playwright K.T. Mohammed. Ithu Bhoomiyanu was her first production with the group. She subsequently became an important member of Kalinga and appeared in productions including Kaffer, Srishti, Deepasthambham Mahascharyam, Achanum Bappayum, Sakshathkaram, Kuchelavritham and Samanwayam.
Her stage performances earned her major recognition. She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Best Actress for her performance in Aniyara. She later joined Vitsan Samuel's Sangamam Theatre, where she acted in productions such as Iniyum Unarathavar, Kshanikkunnu Kudumbasameetham and Aravindan Sakshiyanu.
She subsequently became one of the leading performers of Ibrahim Vengara's Chiranthana Theatres. Her roles in Malikaveedu, Pakida Panthrandu, Upaharam, Odiya, and Rajyasabha further established her reputation as a versatile stage actress. Her portrayal of Aishakutty in Rajyasabha earned her the Kerala State Government's Best Actress Award in 1993. She had also received the state award for Best Actress in Theatre in 1977.
Sreedharan was later associated with Vikraman Nair's Stage India and appeared in productions including Japamala, Agraharam, Aalmarattam and Akkarapacha. Her career thus brought her into contact with several of the leading theatre practitioners and writers of Kerala and made her a familiar presence on the professional stage, particularly in Kozhikode.
As the professional theatre circuit gradually weakened and the number of opportunities declined, Sreedharan was forced to step back from the stage. Her transition to cinema, however, gave a fresh dimension to her career.
Her first notable screen appearance came in M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Kadavu, where she played a mother. Though her filmography remained relatively selective, she subsequently appeared in movies including Valiyangadi, Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Virus, Ittimani: Made in China, Pada and Pappan.
It was Sudani from Nigeria, directed by Zakariya Mohammed, that brought her work to a much wider audience. Her portrayal of Jameela, one of the compassionate mothers at the heart of the film, received considerable appreciation. The performance earned her a Special Mention at the 66th National Film Awards and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress.
Despite her later success on screen, Sreedharan remained closely associated with the theatre tradition that had shaped her artistic identity. Her career coincided with a significant period in the history of Malayalam professional theatre, and she worked with several of the prominent theatre companies that once toured extensively across Kerala.
Sreedharan's husband, Sreedharan, had predeceased her. She is remembered as an actress whose career bridged amateur theatre, the golden era of professional drama and a later, critically recognised phase in Malayalam cinema.
She remained active in acting until health problems curtailed her appearances. For an artist who spent decades moving between the stage and screen, her work—particularly her understated performances in later years—left a lasting impression on Malayalam theatre and cinema.