Veteran Malayalam theatre and film actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 83

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Malayalam theatre and film actress Savithri Sreedharan, who spent more than four decades on the professional stage and later won widespread recognition in cinema, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and had been bedridden for some time at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode.

Sreedharan, whose career was deeply rooted in Kerala's professional theatre movement, became widely known to a new generation of film audiences for her portrayal of Jameela, a warm and reserved Muslim mother, in the acclaimed 2018 film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance brought her both a Special Mention at the National Film Awards and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress.

Her recognition in cinema, however, came after several decades of distinguished work on the stage. Theatre remained the foundation of her artistic career, with Sreedharan performing in thousands of shows and taking on a wide range of demanding roles with some of Kozhikode's prominent professional drama companies.