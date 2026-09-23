Vigilance raids sports council offices following corruption allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched a state-wide raid, codenamed ‘Operation Kalikkalam’, targeting the Kerala State Sports Council after receiving information about alleged corruption and financial irregularities in its functioning.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at the Sports Council headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and 14 other district sports council offices.

According to a VACB media release, the agency had received information suggesting widespread corruption and irregularities in the purchase of equipment, selection of sportspersons for various teams, fudging of mark sheets, fabrication of results, and unlawful assistance to ineligible people in obtaining benefits by manipulating judges and observers.

The VACB also said it had received multiple complaints alleging violations of purchase rules, manipulation of stock inventories, accumulation of unwanted equipment, and the alleged diversion of funds meant for running academies, hostels and training centres.

The timing of the raids assumes significance as they came shortly after the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe various allegations surrounding the botched plan to bring football star Lionel Messi to Kerala.