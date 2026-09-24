A melodious evening from Krishnamoorthy for Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express’ association with Soorya Krishnamoorthy dates back several years. But the equation turned special towards the dawn of the new century. When the paper decided to bring out a city pull out ‘City Express’ for its urban readers, there was no ambiguity over who would curate the artistic events that were to be held in connection with the official launch of the lift-out.

It should be Soorya Krishnamoorthy, it was decided. As the paper was launched on August 17, 2006 in the state capital in presence of towering figures including the late V S Achuthanandan who was then the CM, the soiree stood out courtesy the finesse and acumen of Krishnamoorthy, who curated the event in his inimitable style and panache.

The dance forms enthralled audience, but the most captivating part of the artistic gala was 24 female performers playing veena as the leitmotif that went on to set tempo and tenor for the whole evening. One of the attendees, a veteran journalist, reminisced how Krishnamoorthy managed to weave together artistic and aesthetic values to create magic.

What was the gist of the event was best narrated by the ‘City Express’ report on the event next day which read,” the unassuming grandeur of the occasion was best symbolised in simultaneous recital of 24 veena.”

Simplicity was the mantra of success of the event as it could amaze the palate of the connoisseurs and the uninitiated alike. An advocate of simplicity, which Krishnamoorthy himself confided during the Express Dialogue years later, perhaps he might have been leaving his own imprint behind that struck a chord with the august gathering.