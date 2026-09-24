BJP replaces Javadekar in Keralam, brings in two southern leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a notable change to its Keralam organisational team, the BJP central leadership has replaced veteran Prakash Javadekar with Karnataka leader M Nagaraj, a leader better known for his organisational work than his public profile. Nagaraj, a relatively less familiar face in Keralam, will be assisted by Tamil Nadu-based national secretary M Venkatesan as co-in-charge.

The appointments are part of a nationwide organisational reshuffle announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday, covering many states and Union territories. The changes also come ahead of assembly elections in several states in 2027. The reshuffle is also notable for the deployment of Keralam-origin leaders in other states.

Former Kerala BJP president and national secretary K Surendran has been appointed in-charge of Puducherry. National secretary Anil Antony will oversee Nagaland, a Christian-majority state and also serve as co-in-charge of Goa. Former Union minister and national secretary George Kurian has been given charge of Lakshadweep.

The choice of Nagaraj and Venkatesan as in charge and co-in charge respectively of Keralam is notable as both are from neighbouring southern states. “Their selection could nevertheless bring organisational experience from two neighbouring states where the party has had to build its presence amid prominent regional political formations,” said a national office-bearer from the state.

Nagaraj’s profile within the BJP is rooted largely in organisational work. A former professor with an RSS-ABVP background, he has served as Karnataka BJP vice-president and handled organisational responsibilities in Dharwad, including a project to establish 39 BJP offices across the state. Tamil Nadu leader Venkatesan was appointed one of the party’s 16 national secretaries in August.