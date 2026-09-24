CIAL enters aviation consultancy services under CIAL ACES

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to take its accumulated expertise in airport development and operations to new markets with the launch of its aviation consultancy services. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said Aviation Consultancy and Expert Services (ACES) would leverage CIAL's experience and technical capabilities to provide specialised services to airports and aviation stakeholders in different parts of the country.



Addressing shareholders at CIAL’s 32nd Annual General Meeting, the Chief Minister said the initiative would open up new avenues for utilising CIAL’s expertise beyond its own operations. The AGM also approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute a 55% dividend to shareholders.

CIAL will offer consultancy services covering airport planning and development, runway development, cargo operations, ground handling and commercial activities. The services will be offered under CIAL ACES, a new division established by the company. The passenger verification system at Durgapur Airport in West Bengal will be CIAL ACES’ first project.

CIAL will also undertake projects aimed at developing the airport as a multimodal logistics hub, establishing a Global Convention Centre in association with the airport, expanding revenue-generation opportunities and enhancing passenger experience through the adoption of advanced technologies, the Chief Minister said.

CIAL recorded a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore and a profit of Rs 502 crore during the financial year 2025-26. The airport handled 73,134 aircraft movements and 1.14 crore passengers during the year.

Minister and CIAL Director Roji M. John, CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas IAS, Company Secretary Rajeev K., and Chief Financial Officer Saji Daniel were present.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated CIAL ACES and CIAL’s Bridge Mounted Equipment (BME) service, which supplies electricity to aircraft parked at the airport. He said the facility could be provided free of cost to all aircraft, making it the first such free service in India.