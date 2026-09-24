Kerala CM Satheesan launches Mission Samudra; June 19 declared Maritime Day

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday launched ‘Mission Samudra’, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the state into a port city and an international maritime hub. He also announced that June 19 would be observed every year as ‘Kerala Maritime Day’.

Inaugurating the valedictory function of the World Maritime Day celebrations here, Satheesan announced the setting up of an Admiralty Court in Kochi to deal with maritime law disputes and arbitration. A maritime academy focusing on maritime law, history, logistics and insurance is also planned.

On Mission Samudra, he said it was his big dream for Kerala and a “loving gift” to future generations. “The sea is not our boundary but a gateway to the future,” the Chief Minister said, pointing out that around 95 per cent of global cargo trade is carried by sea. He said Kerala’s 600-km coastline and its maritime history, including the ancient Muziris trade links, offered significant opportunities for development.

The mission envisages integrating Kerala’s two international ports, 18 mini ports, including the inland port at Kottayam, and container stations. Satheesan said the commissioning of Vizhinjam International Seaport would attract large mother vessels and help bring business currently centred in Singapore and Colombo to Kerala.

The government plans to promote logistics, containerisation and the blue economy to add value to agricultural produce, rubber, coconut, spices and seafood and boost exports. Increased movement of cargo by sea could reduce road traffic congestion by up to 50 per cent, he said.

Cruise terminals will be developed in Kochi and Kozhikode, with plans for cruise services linking Kochi with Dubai and Goa and connecting destinations along Kerala’s coast. These services will also be linked with the state’s 44 rivers and four international airports.

The government also plans to establish an international convention centre near Cochin Port and increase Cochin airport’s cargo-handling capacity from 1.25 lakh tonnes to five lakh tonnes. Satheesan announced plans for India’s first oceanarium and an international-standard maritime museum in Kochi.

An annual Maritime Conclave involving foreign investors and a system of annual reporting on investments, project progress and employment generated will also be introduced.