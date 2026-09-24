Kerala Congress (B) worker allegedly assaulted in Pathanapuram, protest outside MLA’s office

KOLLAM: A Kerala Congress (B) worker and former personal staff member of the ex minister K B Ganesh Kumar was allegedly assaulted by a group of KSU and Youth Congress leaders at Pathanapuram on Wednesday night, triggering a protest by Kerala Congress (B) workers outside the office of Pathanapuram MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala on Wednesday.

Sanju P Sam, who was the driver of Ganesh Kumar and a party worker, was allegedly attacked by the MLA’s supporters. Kerala Congress (B) workers alleged that those involved in the assault were inside the MLA’s office and demanded their arrest.

They alleged that the attack was carried out under the leadership of KSU state vice-president Yadu Krishnan. Tensions prevailed outside the MLA’s office as Kerala Congress (B) and Congress workers engaged in a heated argument. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

Ganesh Kumar alleged that Sanju was "brutally attacked without any provocation" by KSU and Youth Congress leaders. He also alleged that the accused were being protected under the leadership of the local MLA and criticised the police for not arresting them or ensuring the rule of law.

Ganesh Kumar warned that Kerala Congress (B) would launch strong public protests if the accused were not arrested and legal action initiated at the earliest.

The protest was called off after the DYSP assured the Kerala Congress (B) workers that the complainant’s statement would be recorded and appropriate action taken.