Kerala Young Entrepreneurs Conclave to be held in Kozhikode on September 26

KOZHIKODE: The Directorate of Industries and Commerce is organizing the 'Kerala Young Entrepreneurs Conclave 2026' on Saturday, September 26, aimed at boosting technology-driven manufacturing industries among young entrepreneurs in the state.

Organized as part of the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme at the Calicut Trade Centre, Kozhikode, the conclave will be officially inaugurated at 10 AM by PK Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT, and AI. Nearly 1,500 MSME delegates led by young entrepreneurs are expected to attend the event.

The conclave features interactive panel discussions, success stories from accomplished entrepreneurs, and expert-led technical sessions. Additionally, around 40 exhibition stalls featuring leading startups, technology firms, major banks, and various government departments will be set up at the venue.

A panel discussion on 'Young Entrepreneurs, Big Ambitions: Kerala's Readiness for the Next Business Revolution and Sustainability' will take place from 11AM to 12 PM, moderated by Dr Liya K, Associate Professor at CKG Memorial Government College, Perambra. The panelists include Assain Machungal (Chairman & MD of Aventra Medtech and CEO of Axell Medical), Samjad Moopan (Founder of Orancore and Digital Transformation Advisor), Ayesha Gulshan Hara (Managing Partner at Asian Surgical), and Srihari V (Founder & CEO of Revin Krishi).

Technical sessions will run from 2 PM to 4PM. Jyothish K.S., Co-Founder of Zappyhire, will lead a session on 'AI and Digital Transformation for MSMEs'. This will be followed by Himanshu Srivastava, Chief Manager of Primary Market Relations (South India) at the National Stock Exchange, speaking on 'NSE Emerge: Unlocking Growth Through Capital Markets', and Kushagra Jindal, Scientist and Deputy Director at BIS Kochi, speaking on 'Quality and Standards for Business Growth - Role of BIS'.

Additionally, Hasan Usaid NA, Deputy Director at the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), will speak on 'From Local to Global: Market Expansion and Export Opportunities', while Shabeer M, Joint Director at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, will address the various support mechanisms provided by the Industries Department.