Keralam: Amma’s 73rd birthday to be celebrated on Sept 26 & 27

KOLLAM: The 73rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi will be observed as Viswa Seva Day at Amritapuri on September 26 and 27. The celebrations will be held on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the public programme at 5pm on September 26. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the official function at 11am on September 27.

As part of the celebrations, Mata Amritanandamayi Math will launch charitable initiatives worth `50 crore. The Amrita Keerthi Puraskar, presented by the Math to distinguished personalities in the fields of spirituality, knowledge and science, will also be presented on September 26.

Former governor, advocate and author P S Sreedharan Pillai has been selected for this year’s award, which comprises `1.23 lakh, a Saraswati sculpture designed by artist Namboothiri and a citation.

Union minister Suresh Gopi and other ministers are among those scheduled to attend the function. The Math will also hand over `2 crore to the flood relief fund in Assam.