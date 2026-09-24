Keralam: Bizman’s Rs 40-lakh gift to KSRTC to buy bus

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of KSRTC, a private individual donated a significant amount of money to purchase a bus for the state carrier. On Wednesday, Angamaly native Jose K T, owner of He-Man Robo Park, handed over a cheque worth Rs 40 lakh to Chief Minister V D Satheesan for purchasing the vehicle.

Jose told TNIE that he handed over the cheque at the CM’s chambers. “The CM then handed over the cheque to Transport Minister C P John,” said the entrepreneur. According to him, he had always wanted to do something for the state’s public transport system. “So, when I came across an announcement made by the CM urging individuals, societies and corporates to step forward and contribute their CSR funds to upgrade KSRTC, I thought, ‘why not make a donation?’.”

Jose then approached the vice-president of Angamaly block panchayat. “He is a friend of mine, and we mooted the idea. He then got in touch with Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who is also Angamaly MLA. The minister then conveyed the same to the transport minister.