Keralam: Satheesan rules out TDB rejig, likely to visit Sabarimala soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a prolonged standoff between Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Chief Minister V D Satheesan said there were no disputes between the government and the board and ruled out any move to reconstitute it. Satheesan, a regular visitor to the shrine, is likely to visit the pilgrimage centre during the Thulam month pooja.

Notably the chief minister chose to throw his weight behind the devaswom board, after TDB president K Jayakumar met him on Wednesday and briefed about the works undertaken by the board at Sabarimala.

At his post-cabinet briefing, Satheesan said he had chaired a meeting recently to fix targets, while acknowledging delays in certain works at Sabarimala. “There has been some delay in certain matters at Sabarimala. We are discussing these issues with the devaswom board,” he said.

He said the board president himself had pointed out that some works should have been initiated earlier. He also alleged that “intermediaries and middlemen” were playing “certain games” in some matters, adding that the government would not allow such activities.

“There are certain preparations to be made this year. Whatever is required, the government is ready for everything,” Satheesan said. The government’s priority was to ensure that the upcoming pilgrimage season proceeded without complaints, he said.