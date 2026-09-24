Soorya Krishnamoorthy: The show must go on, the legacy lives on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soorya Krishnamoorthy lived amidst a whole lot of art. His house at Thycaud was a repository of different forms of Ganesha. The shrine in his house had an idol once worshipped by Maharaja Swati Thirunal, the monarch known for exquisite Carnatic and Hindustani compositions.

But art wasn’t the sole reason why he was flawless as an artist and art connoisseur, say many who were encouraged by him as part of the Soorya fraternity. Actor Navya Nair remembers the positive force he was that prompted her towards taking up classical dance with a renewed passion. “He helped her reach my guru, Priyadarshini Govind. Not just that, he also urged me to start the Matangi festival in Kochi. To me, it was a road to my own self,” she observes, adding that with Krishnamoorthy’s passing, Thiruvananthapuram has a lot less art now.

Recalling the meticulous way in which the Soorya festival sessions would be conducted, Mohiniyattom veteran Methil Devika, who began her self-choreographies with Soorya at age 20, feels the practice of being punctual with performances at the festival was more than just value for time. “It rendered a ritualistic propriety to Soorya.