Sun sets on Keralam’s cultural realm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “If God offers to grant me a wish, I would pray that as an artist I should never be a mercenary. I should be able to continue like this till my death.”

This was how Soorya Krishnamoorthy, 75, chose to portray his life in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE for Express Dialogues a couple of years ago. An artist-turned-art connoisseur, he lived a life upholding the virtues he held dear until the end.

The renowned cultural icon and the architect behind Keralam’s biggest cultural fiesta for nearly five decades passed away at 6.45pm on Wednesday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He had been undergoing treatment for lung-related issues for the past few years.

A space scientist-turned-artist, Krishnamoorthy founded the Soorya Stage and Film Society and was the brain behind Soorya Festival, the annual event that entered the Limca Book of Records as Asia’s largest and longest-running cultural festival.

He is credited with nurturing hundreds of artists through the fest. For him, celebrity status was never the criteria for choosing artists for the festival. Instead, he went by talent and dedication to devote months towards practising.

The former chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Krishnamoorthy, during his artistic career spanning over five decades, served as the writer-director of numerous plays that were staged across the globe.

He leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy

A playwright whose works sparked discussions, Krishnamoorthy was the one who introduced the light and sound show in Keralam. A multi-faceted personality, he wrote the screenplay for Suresh Gopi-starrer ‘Melvilasam’ (2011).