TNIE Impact: CMO directs Collector to act in Kochi's tree-chopping case

Following TNIE’s report on Tuesday (‘Tree Lives Matter’) on the alleged illegal chopping of three trees near Changampuzha Park, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has directed the Ernakulam district collector to take “appropriate action”.



The official directive accessed by TNIE was issued on Wednesday, even as the corporation, a councillor of the area and the PWD have lodged complaints with the Elamakkara police. The police, however, were yet to register a case, citing technical issues.



“This is the second time the corporation has given a complaint to the station,” Mayor V K Minimol tells TNIE.



“The secretary wrote to the police station on Tuesday as a reminder, following TNIE’s news report. But the police officers are deliberately delaying the process, saying that there are no official numbers for the trees.”