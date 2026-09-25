2.18L bite cases, 14 rabies deaths: Stray dogs continue to hound Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam has reported 2.18 lakh cases of dog bites and lost 14 lives to rabies so far this year, highlighting the seriousness of stray dog menace despite continued efforts and the Supreme Court’s intervention.
With four deaths, Kollam accounted for the highest rabies deaths, followed by Thiruvananthapuram, which reported three.
Though the Supreme Court ordered removal of stray dogs from public places, the move is yet to gain traction on the ground as a majority of local bodies struggle to set up shelters to house the canines. Persistent gaps in sterilisation, vaccination and shelter infrastructure continue to hamper efforts to address the issue.
Though the state government issued a euthanasia protocol, its implementation remains elusive. A senior local self-government department (LSGD) official said implementing the protocol requires dedicated facilities, trained personnel and transport infrastructure, which many local bodies are yet to put in place. “An ABC centre or an isolated location equipped with kennels is required to implement the euthanasia protocol. Local bodies must also arrange vehicles and recruit trained dog catchers first,” the official said.
Former chief secretary A Jayathilak had directed district collectors to identify suitable forest land, particularly along forest boundaries, for setting up shelters without creating public nuisance. However, no district has reported identifying and submitting details of suitable land, the official said. “A reminder was sent from the minister’s office, but no response has been received,” said the official.
When to comes to anti-rabies vaccination, the local bodies have collectively earmarked around `18 crore for the project, but it is yet to be effectively implemented. The challenge is compounded by limited resources available to local bodies. Dog-catching teams, vehicles, equipment, vaccines and veterinary personnel are essential for large-scale operations.
A senior official of the Directorate of Health Services told TNIE that rabies control cannot be achieved through sterilisation or vaccination. It requires coordinated action involving animal management, human healthcare and environmental interventions, said the official.
“Sustained ABC and mass vaccination programmes over eight to 10 years, alongside improved waste management, responsible pet ownership and wildlife surveillance is required to bring the situation under control. ABC alone will not achieve results. Mass vaccination must be carried out systematically and continuously over several years,” the official said.