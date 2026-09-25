‘95% done’: Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway work in Kerala enters final stretch

ALAPPUZHA: hree years after work on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated road began, it has entered its final stages and is gearing up for completion. The Rs 2,200-crore corridor, the longest single-pillar (centre-pillar) elevated highway project in the country, is expected to provide a long-term solution to the traffic woes between Aroor and Thuravoor.

“Over 95% work is over. Construction of the entry point at Aroor will be done in two months. The first stretch work will be finished and the flyover handed over to the NHAI before December,” said an officer with Ashok Buildcon, the Maharashtra-based firm which has undertaken the work for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Originally conceived as a 12.75-km-long corridor between Aroor and Thuravoor, the length of the six-lane highway was extended to 13.24km by including the stretch from Thuravoor junction to Alakkaparambu. This was done on the recommendation of MP K C Venugopal.

The flyover length was extended by 210m and the approach road by 280m. This was awarded as additional works and will be completed in six months. The completion of the additional section will take the total length of thee highway to 13.24 km, with the number of pillars rising to 366.

The elevated corridor is expected to ease congestion on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, where traffic frequently crawls for long periods, said E E Ishad, former vice-president of Aroor panchayat.

“At present, journeys from Aroor towards Thuravoor and Ernakulam can take hours, particularly during peak traffic. Once it opens the elevated highway is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Thuravoor and Ernakulam city. It is also likely to provide considerable relief to long-distance commuters and freight operators who currently have to negotiate heavily congested sections of NH 66,” Ishad said.