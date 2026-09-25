‘95% done’: Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway work in Kerala enters final stretch

ALAPPUZHA: hree years after work on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated road began, it has entered its final stages and is gearing up for completion. The Rs 2,200-crore corridor, the longest single-pillar (centre-pillar) elevated highway project in the country, is expected to provide a long-term solution to the traffic woes between Aroor and Thuravoor.
“Over 95% work is over. Construction of the entry point at Aroor will be done in two months. The first stretch work will be finished and the flyover handed over to the NHAI before December,” said an officer with Ashok Buildcon, the Maharashtra-based firm which has undertaken the work for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Originally conceived as a 12.75-km-long corridor between Aroor and Thuravoor, the length of the six-lane highway was extended to 13.24km by including the stretch from Thuravoor junction to Alakkaparambu. This was done on the recommendation of MP K C Venugopal.
The flyover length was extended by 210m and the approach road by 280m. This was awarded as additional works and will be completed in six months. The completion of the additional section will take the total length of thee highway to 13.24 km, with the number of pillars rising to 366.
The elevated corridor is expected to ease congestion on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, where traffic frequently crawls for long periods, said E E Ishad, former vice-president of Aroor panchayat.
“At present, journeys from Aroor towards Thuravoor and Ernakulam can take hours, particularly during peak traffic. Once it opens the elevated highway is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Thuravoor and Ernakulam city. It is also likely to provide considerable relief to long-distance commuters and freight operators who currently have to negotiate heavily congested sections of NH 66,” Ishad said.
Thuravoor resident Sreekumar P K said besides cutting down on travel time and fuel consumption, the corridor is expected to reduce traffic congestion and risk of accidents on the existing highway.
Progress and present status
According to the Ashok Buildcon official, deck concreting of the final girders on the first stretch was completed on September 14. “The final concreting work was carried out between pillars 24 and 28 near AR Residency at Aroor. With this, the entire first stretch has now emerged as a continuous elevated highway,” said the officer, adding that the installation of girders and deck concreting in the section had been delayed due to the shifting and raising of 110-kV power transmission lines.
“The hurdle was removed after power lines were elevated in the first week of August. The final girders connecting four pillars were subsequently installed on September 14,” the officer said.
With most of the structural work nearing completion, commuters and local residents are now eagerly awaiting the opening of the elevated highway, which is set to become a major landmark.