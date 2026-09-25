BJP seeks to corner UDF, LDF in payoff row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to put both the UDF and LDF in the dock, the BJP cited a page it claimed was from a CMRL “pay-off diary”, purportedly listing the names of prominent leaders from both fronts, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

BJP state vice-president Shone George, who displayed the page at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, demanded a CBI probe into the allegations, contending that the state police cannot impartially investigate a case involving the chief minister and other ruling front leaders.

Shone alleged that the document, which he said was published by an online news channel, showed that both UDF and LDF leaders received payments from CMRL. However, he dodged a direct question on whether the document had selectively omitted the names of BJP leaders, saying, “Let that also be inquired.”

Shone claimed the page carried the names of several prominent UDF and LDF leaders, along with details of payments. He alleged that the entries suggested the purported pay-offs extended beyond CPM-linked figures already under scrutiny in the CMRL-Exalogic case. UDF leaders are also involved.

The BJP leader questioned the credibility of the Crime Branch special investigation team constituted by the state government, arguing that the state machinery could not independently probe allegations involving the CM and other ruling-front leaders. “The government-ordered preliminary inquiry could delay a full-fledged probe and potentially result in the dilution or destruction of evidence,” he said.

The demand comes after the state government ordered a preliminary inquiry by a Crime Branch SIT into findings shared by the Enforcement Directorate in the CMRL-Exalogic case.