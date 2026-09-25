Chartered flight row: Petition before Lok Ayukta seeks CM Satheesan’s disqualification



The chief minister undertook an official journey to Malappuram by an aircraft belonging to Kelachandra Logistics Private Limited, and was arranged through Chipsan Aviation Private Limited. Later it came out that Chipsan footed the bill of Rs.19.88 lakh for the journey. The CM stated that no expenditure from the state exchequer was incurred.



The disclosure that the expenditure was borne by Chipsan Aviation assumes serious significance because the company had a substantial commercial proposal pending before the government. "The payment of nearly Rs20 lakh by a private commercial entity towards the official journey of the Chief Minister constitutes a substantial pecuniary benefit or advantage to the respondent and/or to the State, the legality and propriety of which require investigation, particularly when the

benefactor had an immediate commercial interest in obtaining a favourable governmental decision," said the complaint, which pointed out that section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act would be applicable in the matter.



The complaint requested an investigation into the whole matter, ascertain the identity of the person/entity that sponsored the chartered flight, ascertain whether the chief minister was aware that the expenditure was being born by Chipsan Aviation, probe whether the payment had any links with the pending government decision and to declare that the VD Satheesan was not fit to continue the post of chief minister under section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayuktha Act.