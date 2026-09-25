Firm seeking renewal of helicopter deal footed CM Satheesan’s flight bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting Chief Minister V D Satheesan further on the defensive, it has now emerged that Chipsan Aviation, a Delhi-based aviation company seeking renewal of its helicopter lease agreement with the state government, had facilitated his free air travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Malappuram on September 21.

Satheesan had said he travelled in a chartered aircraft arranged by a Malayali acquaintance and questioned what was wrong with it. He had declined to disclose the sponsor and had also asked why the people involved were being dragged into the controversy.

However, it emerged on Thursday that Chipsan Aviation reportedly footed the bill to the tune of Rs 19.88 lakh, including GST, for the journey. An invoice to this effect surfaced on Thursday, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified.

The aircraft belonged to Bengaluru-based Kelachandra Group, owned by the family of Karnataka Minister K J George. The Chief Minister's Office did not respond when contacted for comment. Chipsan Aviation had been providing a helicopter to the police under a three-year contract that expired on September 19. According to reports, the company has been seeking a new contract with the government after proposing changes to the existing terms.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had defended his air travel stating that the government did not incur even a rupee towards his flight. Satheesan travelled by chartered aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 to visit areas affected by natural disaster in Malappuram.