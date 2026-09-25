Forgotten Thiruvananthapuram Observatory records reveal new clues to 1859 solar storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forgotten records from the Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory have shed new light on the world's most powerful recorded solar storm, with potential implications for modern-day space-weather forecasting and satellite protection.

Preserved in Scotland for more than 160 years, the records suggest that the solar storm of 1859, known as the Carrington Event, was part of a sequence of powerful solar eruptions that repeatedly disturbed Earth's magnetic field.

The observatory, established in 1837 by the erstwhile Travancore Kingdom, now functions under the University of Kerala. The findings, by Prof R Jayakrishnan, Fazil C K and A Ajesh, have been published in the international journal ‘Astrophysics and Space Science’.

The researchers say the recovered records demonstrate how historical observations can contribute to contemporary understanding of extreme space-weather events and their potential impact on

modern technology.

The Carrington Event, which occurred on September 2, 1859, is considered the most intense solar storm ever documented. Analysis of the observatory records shows that Earth was hit by a series of coronal mass ejections, huge bursts of solar material, between August 14 and September 15 that year.

According to the researchers, the repeated impacts weakened Earth's magnetic field, allowing the September 2 storm to strike with extraordinary force. The geomagnetic field also remained disturbed for weeks afterwards.