Gold loans issued by banks in Kerala hit Rs 1.48L-cr high

KOCHI: Households in the state are increasingly turning to their gold for liquidity, pushing bank gold loans to a record Rs 1,47,948.91 crore as of June 30, 2026, even as bankers insist that the yellow metal is rapidly shedding its image as a last-resort source of cash.

For the first time, agri-gold loans issued by banks alone crossed the Rs 1-lakh crore mark, reaching Rs 1,06,726.41 crore at the end of June 2026, according to the latest data from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

The numbers tell a striking story. Total gold loans provided by the banks — both nationalised and private — in the state jumped by Rs 45,294.31 crore, or 44.1%, in two years, from Rs 1,02,654.60 crore in June 2024. The increase is particularly sharp in the non-agricultural segment, where outstanding loans rose from Rs 25,428.08 crore to Rs 41,222.55 crore — an increase of nearly 63%. Agri-gold loans, meanwhile, rose by nearly Rs 29,500 crore during the period.

The surge comes at a time when household budgets are under pressure from rising living costs and gold prices have climbed sharply, offering borrowers a bigger loan amount against the same quantity of jewellery. Whether the numbers point to greater financial stress or simply a change in borrowing habits, the growing dependence on gold as a source of liquidity is hard to miss. Bankers, however, see this as a structural shift rather than distress alone.

“Gold loans are now increasingly treated as a mainstream and regular credit product, and are no longer considered a last-resort pledge. Gold loans, historically dominated by informal lending channels, are now moving to organised lenders like banks and dedicated gold loan NBFCs,” said Anto George T, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of South Indian Bank.