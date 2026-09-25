IUML sets sights on national expansion after electoral gains in Keralam and TN

MALAPPURAM: Buoyed by its electoral gains in Keralam and Tamil Nadu, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to step up its organisational presence beyond its traditional strongholds and expand its footprint in national politics.

The party’s national leadership meeting in New Delhi constituted a three-member committee to strengthen its organisational structure across the country. National secretary Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal will head the committee, with MP Haris Beeran and Khorrum Anis Omar as members.

The committee has been tasked primarily with establishing IUML units in states where the party currently has little or no organisational presence, besides strengthening existing committees.

“Several states in the country do not even have a proper organisational structure for the IUML. Our aim is to constitute state-level committees in such places and strengthen the existing committees. Many states are heading for elections, and our responsibility is to visit these states, prepare our workers and ensure a strong presence for the party. We will also explore new alliances in the northern states,” Munavvar Ali Thangal said.

He said the party would also seek to attract more people into its organisational fold. “Our primary objective is to strengthen the party framework in northern states. People belonging to any religious belief can join the IUML,” he said.