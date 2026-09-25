Kerala government gearing up for data-driven governance: CM VD Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday inaugurated the Global Delivery Centre (GDC) and Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CoE) of international cybersecurity firm CyberShelter at Lulu IT Twin Towers, SmartCity, Kakkanad.

After the inauguration, Satheesan said the state government is gearing up for data driven governance in Keralam.

He also stressed the importance of companies such as CyberShelter in protecting data and ensuring a cyber safe governance ecosystem. “Our goal is to identify, nurture, mentor, and connect Keralam’s wide talent base with the global cybersecurity market and position the state as an international cyber defence hub,” said Illyas Kooliyankal, founder and group CEO of CyberShelter.

Headquartered in the UAE and with strong roots in India, CyberShelter provides full-spectrum cybersecurity solutions to more than 100 large enterprise clients across the India-GCC region and globally.