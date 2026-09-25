Kerala HC bans unauthorised photos, videos and live streaming inside Court premises

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued guidelines stating that no person shall upload, publish, circulate or otherwise disseminate photographs, videos or live streams recorded within the High Court premises on any social media platform or through any other digital or electronic media without the prior permission of the Registrar General or such other authority as may be authorised by the Chief Justice.

The objective of the guidelines is to regulate photography, videography and live streaming within the High Court premises to ensure the security, dignity, decorum and smooth functioning of the institution, while permitting such activities in accordance with the guidelines approved by the High Court from time to time.

The guidelines shall apply to all persons entering the High Court premises, including advocates, litigants, interns, law clerks, Registry officials, government officials, media personnel, contractors, visitors and all other stakeholders.

The guidelines state that photography, videography or live streaming shall not be undertaken inside court halls, the chambers of judges, Registry offices and sections, record rooms, security control rooms, server rooms or any other restricted or secured area, except where specifically authorised for official purposes.

Any unauthorised photography, videography, live streaming or dissemination of visual content shall constitute a violation of the guidelines. Officers of the Registry and personnel of the Security Wing shall be authorised to prevent, stop or restrict any unauthorised photography, videography or live streaming within the High Court premises.