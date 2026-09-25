Kerala HC bans unauthorised photos, videos and live streaming inside Court premises

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued guidelines stating that no person shall upload, publish, circulate or otherwise disseminate photographs, videos or live streams recorded within the High Court premises on any social media platform or through any other digital or electronic media without the prior permission of the Registrar General or such other authority as may be authorised by the Chief Justice.
The objective of the guidelines is to regulate photography, videography and live streaming within the High Court premises to ensure the security, dignity, decorum and smooth functioning of the institution, while permitting such activities in accordance with the guidelines approved by the High Court from time to time.
The guidelines shall apply to all persons entering the High Court premises, including advocates, litigants, interns, law clerks, Registry officials, government officials, media personnel, contractors, visitors and all other stakeholders.
The guidelines state that photography, videography or live streaming shall not be undertaken inside court halls, the chambers of judges, Registry offices and sections, record rooms, security control rooms, server rooms or any other restricted or secured area, except where specifically authorised for official purposes.
Any unauthorised photography, videography, live streaming or dissemination of visual content shall constitute a violation of the guidelines. Officers of the Registry and personnel of the Security Wing shall be authorised to prevent, stop or restrict any unauthorised photography, videography or live streaming within the High Court premises.
About media coverage, the guidelines state that coverage of official functions or other events permitted by the High Court by print, electronic or digital media shall be governed by the permission granted by the Registrar General or such other authority as may be authorised by the Chief Justice, as well as the applicable guidelines. Media personnel shall confine their activities strictly to the approved venue, date and time and shall comply with all directions issued by the Registry and the Security Wing. Photography, videography, filming or live streaming of court proceedings shall not be permitted except where specifically authorised by law or by orders of the court.
If a violation is committed by an advocate, intern or law clerk, the matter may be referred to the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association, the Bar Council of Kerala or any other competent authority, as the case may be, for appropriate action. If the violation is committed by an officer or employee of the Registry or of any other office functioning within the High Court premises, the matter may be referred to the controlling officer or any other competent authority for appropriate action. If the violation is committed by media personnel or any other visitor, permission for future entry or coverage may be withdrawn or restricted by the competent authority, without prejudice to any other action that may be taken, the guidelines state.