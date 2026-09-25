Kerala: Shoranur railway hospital in Palakkad faces downgrade threat, to lose inpatient care

PALAKKAD: The proposed downgrading of the Southern Railway's Sub-Divisional Hospital at Shoranur triggered strong opposition on Thursday, with various railway pensioners' associations staging a protest in front of the facility.

The move to convert the hospital into a health unit has sparked fears over the loss of inpatient and round-the-clock medical services at one of Keralam's busiest railway junctions.

The reported move could see the 24-bed hospital lose its inpatient facility (IP) and function largely as an outpatient (OP) health unit. The proposed restructuring also involves redeploying staff to other locations, with the exercise expected to be completed by October 30. However, senior officials of the Palakkad division said no final decision had been taken to downgrade the hospital.

The Shoranur facility, which came into existence as a polyclinic during the British era and upgraded to the sub divisional hospital in the late 1960s, currently has 28 employees including two full-time doctors and caters to around 1,200 serving railway employees and their families, and nearly 2,000 retired employees and their families. The total number of beneficiaries is estimated at around 8,000.