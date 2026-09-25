Mangaluru – Rameswaram Weekly Express train gets two more AC coaches permanently

KASARGOD: One of the most sought-after trains of the region, Mangaluru Central – Rameswaram – Mangaluru Central Weekly Express gets two more air-conditioned coaches on permanent basis.

The Southern Railway announced augmenting the existing coach composition with two more Three-tier AC coaches since October. The zonal railway had earlier attached two Three-tier AC coaches on temporary basis in May and June to clear extra rush of passengers during summer holidays.

According to a statement from zonal railway, Train No. 16622 Mangaluru Central – Rameswaram Weekly Express will be augmented from Oct. 3 onwards while Train No. 16621 Rameswaram – Weekly Express will be augmented from Oct. 4 onwards. At present, the train has the composition of 20 coaches, 2- AC Two-Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three-Tier Coach, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- Second Class General Coaches, 1- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and 1 Generator Car Coach.

With augmentation, the revised coach composition is going to 22 coaches, 2- AC Two-Tier Coaches, 8- AC Three-Tier Coach, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- Second Class General Coaches, 1- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and 1 Generator Car Coach.

This is one of the few trains connecting Mangaluru and Malabar with southern Tamil Nadu especially Dindigul and Madurai and the pilgrim town Rameswaram.

After a prolonged demand of the rail user forums, Railway Board notified this train in March 2024 but was flagged off in March 2026, two years after notification.

The train enjoys maximum patronage catering to pilgrims as well as fishermen community from Ramanathapuram district working in fishing harbours of Kerala and Karnataka.