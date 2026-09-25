Recipient matters | ‘Party donation different from payment to a politician’: Legal experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A company donating to a political party and a company paying a politician are two different things under Indian law. The distinction is now central to the CMRL payoff controversy, after Minister K Muraleedharan described the alleged payment linked to him as an “election fund”.

According to legal experts, Indian law has a clear framework for corporate contributions to parties. It does not automatically give the same status to a direct payment to an individual political leader. Section 29B of the Representation of the People (RP) Act allows parties to receive voluntary contributions from individuals and companies. Contributions above Rs 20,000 must be disclosed to the Election Commission under Section 29C. The ECI publishes these contribution reports.

Corporate political contributions are also regulated under Section 182 of the Companies Act. Companies must follow prescribed procedures, including board authorisation and disclosure in their accounts. The law provides a formal route for political-party funding. That creates a paper trail. A company makes a contribution, the party accounts for it and qualifying contributions are reported to the ECI.

A direct payment to a politician is different. It does not automatically become political contribution simply because it is described as “election fund”. Its legal character would depend on the circumstances, the recipient and how the money was accounted for.