Wayanad youth Manu sprints to Asian Games podium

KALPETTA: The Indian flag will fly high at the Asian Games athletics podium with a young sprinter from Wayanad among those who made it possible. T S Manu, a 24-year-old native of Karinkanikunnu near Muttil, helped India clinch silver in the mixed 4x400m relay in a time of 3:14.46 to finish behind Bahrain. He is already turning his focus to his next race, the men's relay on September 29.

Manu's achievement adds another Asian Games medal to Keralam's sporting story, coming shortly after Vidarsha K Vinod's historic performance in shooting. For Manu, the silver is the culmination of a journey that began not with dreams of becoming an international athlete, but with preparations to join the Army.

Speaking to TNIE after the race, Manu said he was delighted to have contributed to India's medal tally.

"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. The team had great spirit. The atmosphere and climate were good. We were able to perform well, and I am happy that we could win a medal for the country," he said.

The moment was particularly emotional for Manu's family and coach. Immediately after the race, he called his parents and coach Rajamohan, who trained him at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education.