Wayanad youth Manu sprints to Asian Games podium

KALPETTA: The Indian flag will fly high at the Asian Games athletics podium with a young sprinter from Wayanad among those who made it possible. T S Manu, a 24-year-old native of Karinkanikunnu near Muttil, helped India clinch silver in the mixed 4x400m relay in a time of 3:14.46 to finish behind Bahrain. He is already turning his focus to his next race, the men's relay on September 29.
Manu's achievement adds another Asian Games medal to Keralam's sporting story, coming shortly after Vidarsha K Vinod's historic performance in shooting. For Manu, the silver is the culmination of a journey that began not with dreams of becoming an international athlete, but with preparations to join the Army.
Speaking to TNIE after the race, Manu said he was delighted to have contributed to India's medal tally.
"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. The team had great spirit. The atmosphere and climate were good. We were able to perform well, and I am happy that we could win a medal for the country," he said.
The moment was particularly emotional for Manu's family and coach. Immediately after the race, he called his parents and coach Rajamohan, who trained him at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education.
"They are all very happy and emotional about my performance. When I was a 19-year-old BTech student, it was Rajamohan sir who moulded me into a sprinter. I am very thankful to my parents for supporting me and helping me reach this height," Manu said.
Manu, who pursued BTech at Vidya Academy of Science and Technology in Thrissur, initially took up athletics while preparing for Army recruitment. His performances on the track eventually changed the course of his ambitions.
"My initial aim was to join the Army. I started training for Army recruitment. Later, with my performance in sprinting, I changed my focus to sprinting," he said. The shift opened a new path for the youngster. Manu won silver in the 400m and gold in the 4x400m relay for Kerala at the previous National Games. He also won bronze in the 400m at the National Games in Uttarakhand in 2024.
At the 2025 Asian Championships, he was part of the Indian men's 4x400m relay team that won silver. He went on to secure silver in the 400m at the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar last August and bronze in the 400m at the Indian Athletics Series in New Delhi. The son of T P Saji and Sheela of Thekkinal, Karinkanikunnu, Vazhavatta, Manu has his brother Jinu to share in the celebrations back home.