Accused in Vadakara MDMA case critically injured in hacking attack outside police station; husband detained

KOZHIKODE: The 31-year-old KC Keerthana, the second accused in the high-profile Vadakara MDMA drug trafficking case, was critically injured after being ambushed and hacked with a sharp weapon outside the Vadakara Police Station on Saturday morning.

The assailant, identified as her husband Vineesh, launched the violent attack right as she was fulfilling court-ordered bail conditions.

The attack unfolded when Keerthana arrived at the police station to sign the attendance register, a mandatory directive set by the Kerala High Court while granting her conditional bail on September 8.

Vineesh and Keerthana are living seperately now.

As mandated, she was required to present herself before the investigating officer every Saturday between 10 AM and 11 AM. As she stepped out after signing the log, Vineesh confronted her near the station compound, dealing about five severe blows that resulted in deep wounds to her neck and head.

Police officers on duty immediately intervened, apprehending Vineesh on the spot and taking him into custody. Keerthana was initially rushed to the nearby Vadakara Taluk Hospital for emergency stabilization. Given the grave nature of her injuries, medical authorities subsequently transferred her to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for advanced surgical treatment.