Ahead of local body bypolls, Kerala parties step up campaigning

KOCHI: With just three days left to the September 28 by-elections to various local-body seats across the state, political parties in Ernakulam district have intensified their campaigning. Twenty20 has been particularly active in Poothrukka, where the election to one of the panchayat seats will be crucial for the party.

The bypoll in Kochi corporation’s Ward 19 (Ayyapankavu) was necessitated after Congress’ Deepak Joy resigned his post to contest the assembly election. The party has chosen Ajithkumar A K, a veteran leader from the locality, to replace the serving Tripunithura MLA and is confident of retaining the seat. LDF candidate P K Usman and NDA’s K V Bijoy are also local leaders of their respective fronts.

When the results of the local-body polls were announced, Poothrukka panchayat delivered a stalemate, with Twenty20 and UDF each bagging seven wards. LDF secured two. Twenty20, which fought the election as an independent entity, came to power through a draw of lots.

However, when the party announced an alliance with the BJP and contested the subsequent assembly polls as part of the NDA, panchayat president Pooja Jomon, who was elected from Ward 8, put in her papers in protest.

“This has not affected Twenty20 as a party,” Sabu Jacob, president of Twenty20, told TNIE. “We are hopeful of retaining the seat in the bypoll,” he said.

Deenamma Jacob is the Twenty20 candidate, while the UDF has fielded Saramma Paily Pillai. The LDF is betting on Neethu Joy. The BJP had not contesting the seat, considering its alliance with Twenty20.