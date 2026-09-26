Cancer awareness project puts focus on Kerala coastal people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With prevention and early identification of cancer in coastal communities in mind, the Swasthi Foundation and the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) are joining hands with the Kairali Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology (KSOMP) and a group of doctors to launch a cancer screening and awareness programme.
The initiative aims to ensure early detection of cancer among the coastal population and to create awareness about symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of timely medical intervention. The screening will be conducted for cervical, breast, oral and skin cancers.
“The health condition of people living in coastal areas is often neglected. With many of them working under the scorching sun and in contact with seawater, their risk of skin cancer is high. Consumption of tobacco also remains an issue. Issues and risk factors specific to coastal areas should be identified and addressed to prevent cancer cases. Thus, we have prioritised screening for oral and skin cancer,” said Dr Eapen Cherian, an executive member of KSOMP.
The project, from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod, is launched in memory of P H Kurian, former Keralam additional chief secretary, who passed away recently. The screening and awareness camps will be organised with the support of social institutions and local bodies in the area.
“Several medical and dental colleges have been collaborating with us on the project.
The community medicine doctors and medical students from these colleges will visit the villages and conduct screening camps. Discussions are held with hospitals and medical colleges to ensure early intervention and treatment for people with cancer symptoms. We have also sought the support of the state government, and the proposal was submitted to the chief minister and health minister last week,” said Abey George, general secretary of Swasthi Foundation.
The entire coastal area in the state is expected to be covered under the project in a year. He added that the state lacks data and studies on cancer cases among people living in coastal areas.
“Detailed studies should be conducted considering the geographical and environmental factors on Keralam’s coasts for the prevention of cancer cases,” Dr Eapen added.
one step ahead
The screening will be conducted for cervical, breast, oral and skin cancers
The entire coastal area in the state is expected to be covered under the project in a year
Risk of skin cancer high in coastal population as many work under the scorching sun and in contact with seawater