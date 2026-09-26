Cancer awareness project puts focus on Kerala coastal people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With prevention and early identification of cancer in coastal communities in mind, the Swasthi Foundation and the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) are joining hands with the Kairali Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology (KSOMP) and a group of doctors to launch a cancer screening and awareness programme.

The initiative aims to ensure early detection of cancer among the coastal population and to create awareness about symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of timely medical intervention. The screening will be conducted for cervical, breast, oral and skin cancers.

“The health condition of people living in coastal areas is often neglected. With many of them working under the scorching sun and in contact with seawater, their risk of skin cancer is high. Consumption of tobacco also remains an issue. Issues and risk factors specific to coastal areas should be identified and addressed to prevent cancer cases. Thus, we have prioritised screening for oral and skin cancer,” said Dr Eapen Cherian, an executive member of KSOMP.

The project, from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod, is launched in memory of P H Kurian, former Keralam additional chief secretary, who passed away recently. The screening and awareness camps will be organised with the support of social institutions and local bodies in the area.

“Several medical and dental colleges have been collaborating with us on the project.