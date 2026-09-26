CMRL payoff case: BJP’s diary offensive backfires

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s attempt to corner the UDF and LDF over the alleged CMRL pay-off diary has instead boomeranged and turned the spotlight inward, reopening old factional faultlines.

The trouble began when BJP state vice-president Shone George disclosed on Thursday that the purported diary contained references to prominent UDF and LDF leaders. The offensive soon acquired an uncomfortable twist when another entry referring to “Muraleedharan BJP” drew attention to former Union minister and party MLA V Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan initially brushed aside the reference, saying it need not refer to him. But his unease became evident after state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said any BJP leader found involved should be investigated. The Muraleedharan camp viewed the stance as an attempt to isolate the former Union minister. “There is also a belief that Shone’s press conference had the tacit backing of the state leadership and was intended to keep Muraleedharan on the defensive,” a party insider said.

By Friday, Muraleedharan’s tone had turned combative. Pressed by the media, he questioned the diary’s authenticity, distanced himself from Shone’s claims and put the onus of Shone’s remarks on Chandrasekhar. “You should ask the state president about the state vice-president’s remarks,” Muraleedharan said.