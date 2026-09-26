Contraceptive access rises, but knowledge gaps remain: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite growing awareness and wider access to contraceptives, gaps in informed and consistent use continue to contribute to unintended pregnancies in Keralam, medical experts have said. The National Family Health Survey 2019-21, at the same time, has found that contraceptive prevalence rate in India has increased to 67%, compared to 53% in 2015-16. The prevalence rate in Keralam is 61%, says the report.
However, awareness of contraceptive methods does not always translate into their regular or appropriate use, experts pointed out.
“Over the past decade, we have been seeing an increase in medical terminations of pregnancy in the state. This is not specific to unmarried couples. Though people are aware of contraceptives and their significance, when compared to the number of cases we deal with, the awareness we have is not enough,” said Dr Hafeez Rahman, a Kochi-based gynaecologist, calling for better awareness initiatives from the government.
“Earlier, there were government-led awareness initiatives on family planning. Now such initiatives are missing. People are reluctant to use conventional contraceptive methods due to side effects. At the same time, we have modern and safer contraceptive options, about which the public is ignorant. Awareness about these methods should also be created among couples in the changing times,” Dr Hafeez said.
The increased availability and use of contraceptives is reflected in the operations of Thiruvananthapuram-based HLL Lifecare, which manufactures contraceptive products. “In 2024-25, HLL manufactured around 162.34 crore condoms.
Its contraceptive manufacturing operations also produce oral contraceptive pills, non-steroidal oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptive pills, Copper-Ts, and tubal rings. Contraceptive products accounted for sales of Rs 441.20 crore for HLL in 2024-25,” an official with HLL Lifecare said.
According to him, the brand has also been launching products. “Earlier, contraception was mainly discussed in the context of population control and limiting family size. Today, the conversation is increasingly about reproductive choice, sexual health, privacy, and shared responsibility between partners,” the official added.