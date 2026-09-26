Contraceptive access rises, but knowledge gaps remain: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite growing awareness and wider access to contraceptives, gaps in informed and consistent use continue to contribute to unintended pregnancies in Keralam, medical experts have said. The National Family Health Survey 2019-21, at the same time, has found that contraceptive prevalence rate in India has increased to 67%, compared to 53% in 2015-16. The prevalence rate in Keralam is 61%, says the report.

However, awareness of contraceptive methods does not always translate into their regular or appropriate use, experts pointed out.

“Over the past decade, we have been seeing an increase in medical terminations of pregnancy in the state. This is not specific to unmarried couples. Though people are aware of contraceptives and their significance, when compared to the number of cases we deal with, the awareness we have is not enough,” said Dr Hafeez Rahman, a Kochi-based gynaecologist, calling for better awareness initiatives from the government.

“Earlier, there were government-led awareness initiatives on family planning. Now such initiatives are missing. People are reluctant to use conventional contraceptive methods due to side effects. At the same time, we have modern and safer contraceptive options, about which the public is ignorant. Awareness about these methods should also be created among couples in the changing times,” Dr Hafeez said.