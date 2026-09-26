Fresh fish, organic vegetables and care: Attathod school’s lesson in self-reliance

PATHANAMTHITTA: At a government school tucked away in the Sabarimala forest, lessons do not end with books and blackboards. Here, children are taught self-reliance through the food they eat, the clothes they wear, and the care they receive from their teachers.

The Government Tribal School at Attathod has added fish farming to its growing list of self-sufficiency initiatives, with three biofloc ponds with a capacity of 1.6 lakh litres being set up to provide fresh fish for the midday meal. The fisheries department and the Perunad panchayat implemented the project jointly.

The ponds are stocked with three varieties of fish — tilapia, Assam vala, and varal. Once the fish reach the required size, they will be harvested and served to the children as curry and fry.

“The school’s activities aim to make children self-reliant along with providing them education,” headmistress Sreeja Raj said.

The fish farm is part of the school’s larger effort to ensure nutritious food for children who come from tribal settlements scattered along the forest fringes. Terrace farming is already being practised on the campus, providing pesticide-free vegetables to the school kitchen. The school has also taken up honeybee and mushroom farming.