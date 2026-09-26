House sans books is like a room sans windows, says writer Khyrunnisa A

You once described your entry into children’s literature as “accidental”. How did it begin?

In school and college, English and composition periods were special to me. I also wrote stories for All India Radio and college magazines. But I never aspired to become a writer.

The turning point came when my son was young. We used to read ‘Tinkle’, which announced an all-India competition for adult writers of children’s fiction. I loved sports and humour, so I wrote a story blending both. It became my first ‘Butterfingers’ story and won the second prize.

Someone associated with ‘Tinkle’ nudged me to enter the following year as well. I did and won the first prize. That boosted my confidence.

Around the same time, I began writing a regular column for the Express on literary classics and fiction. I also won the Children’s Book Trust prize and the Unisun award. All this happened while I was still teaching.



In ‘Butterfingers’, Amar is the protagonist. That’s your son’s name…

In my original story, the boy was called Mukesh. In 2006, ‘Tinkle’ asked whether I could create a regular character. I was told Mukesh sounded old-fashioned.

I normally used names of boys and girls I knew, because my son would never allow me to use his name. But this time I asked whether I could change Butterfingers’ name from Mukesh to Amar. I don’t think he was even listening properly, but he nodded.



How did ‘Butterfingers’ move from ‘Tinkle’ to a series of novels?

The original stories were much longer than the comic strips. Once I had enough, I sent them to Puffin. The editor liked the fun, school atmosphere and character, and asked whether I could write a novel. That became ‘Howzzat Butterfingers!’ in 2010.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was among the fans of ‘Howzzat Butterfingers!’…

After the book came out, I received a letter from Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. It remains a precious possession. Penguin had sent him the book, and he wrote saying how much he had enjoyed it.

He had been a hero from my school days, so you can imagine what it meant to me. The reprint carried his words on the cover.