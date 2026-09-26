'Inappropriate to accept favours', MM Hassan takes a dig at CM VD Satheesan over sponsored flight row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversies over Chief Minister V D Satheesan's sponsored flight jounrey, senior Congress leader M M Hassan took a dig at the CM, saying it's inappropriate to accept favours.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Hassan said leaders and ministers should be vigilant against such allegations. "We have raised allegations and concerns against the government when the UDF was in opposition. We should not create a situation that allows the opposition to raise similar allegations against us, when we are in power. The ministers should also respond to allegations at the earliest," he said.



Hassan's response comes amid Satheesan's visit to rain-hit Malappuram, which has led to controversy, with the opposition raising serious concerns. He added that ministers who make international trips should clarify the purpose of the visit.

"Ministers need central government's clerance to visit any country. It is inappropriate to accept a favour offered with the expectation of receiving something in return. I know why Ramesh Chennithala went to the US. I was also invited to the marriage of Jaihind TV's director. Ministers should clarify the purpose of their visits," he said.

