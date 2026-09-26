Kerala: Ayurveda catches Russians’ fancy

KOCHI: The Russians are visiting!

Going by buyers’ interest at the 13th Kerala Travel Mart in Kochi, the coming year will see God’s Own Country welcoming more tourists from Russia. Reason: Ayurveda.

“The last KTM had fewer buyers from Russia, perhaps around 10. This time, we think Russia has a larger presence than other countries. There are more than 30 buyers, many of whom are first-timers to Keralam,” said Kamila Kardashova of Om Tour from Moscow, herself a first-time visitor.

She said the major attraction for Russians is the Keralam’s wellness tourism. “Our country has a cold and dry climate that takes a lot out of the body. So, Russians crave the warmth of the tropics. Having heard about the ayurvedic treatment protocols of Keralam from those who visited in the past, more and more people want to come down to experience it,” she told TNIE.

According to Evgenii Shishigin of Promo Travel and Irina Sukhinina of Thermalia, people back home in Russia are becoming aware of the importance of revitalising their bodies. “And ayurveda, we have been told, provides the right way to do that. It not only revitalises the body, but certain protocols also help the body gain immunity against diseases,” said Sukhinina.

Shishigin and Sukhinina highlighted Keralam’s natural beauty as an added attraction. “The tradition, culture, backwaters and the beaches are other attractions drawing Russians to the state,” they added.