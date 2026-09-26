Kerala HC asks state government why no FIR on ED finding in pay-off case involving Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday asked the state government why it has not registered an FIR based on the materials submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the CMRL pay-off case involving former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and family.

Advocate General Jaju Babu informed the court that an FIR could be registered only after conducting a preliminary inquiry. The ED, however, submitted that the state police should register an FIR and conduct an investigation.

Justice A Badharudeen, while hearing a petition filed by political activist KM Shajahan, observed that a pertinent legal question has arisen for consideration: whether, when information under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is forwarded by the ED to the state police for registering an FIR in respect of scheduled offences detected during an investigation, the police have any option other than registering an FIR, or whether they can conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering the case. The court said the question would be heard in detail.

The case involves the ED's finding that Pinarayi received Rs 3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL) through his daughter Veena T between March 4, 2017, and May 18, 2019, on the strength of a "sham agreement" without rendering any service, and that the amount was disproportionate to his known source of income.

Meanwhile, the ED counsel , Advocate Jaisankar V Nair, submitted that the information shared with the state police would be produced before the court in a sealed cover at the next hearing to maintain confidentiality.

The ED counsel submitted that the agency had shared information with the state police chief regarding the commission of offences allegedly unearthed during its investigation.

The ED investigation revealed certain transactions which, according to the agency, disclosed a predicate offence requiring investigation by the state police or the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.