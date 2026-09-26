‘Nee Po Mone Vijaya’ again: Revanth takes swipe at Pinarayi

MALAPPURAM: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday repeated his Malayalam punch line, “Nee Po Mone Vijaya,” aimed at Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, while recalling his visit to the state during the elections. He made the remark while addressing a memorial meeting for veteran Congress leader and former minister Aryadan Mohammed in Nilambur.

Reddy further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dismantling everything and destroying the future of the youth. BJP is undermining democracy and the spirit of collective unity. The Congress is launching a movement from Keralam today. This must transform into a tsunami that brings the party to power at the Centre. I have a special affection for Keralam,” Reddy said.

“It was the people of Kerala who ensured the victories of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. My remaining dream is to see Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister. Today, the nation is yearning for change. A battle is unfolding in the country between the Gandhi Parivar and the Sangh Parivar. The people must stand together to save the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reddy received the Aryadan Mohammed–2026 Best Public Servant Award at the event for his initiatives for farmers, backward classes and common people in Telangana.