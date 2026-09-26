Raveendran to lead Kerala Chalachithra Academy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a year and a half, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy will have a chairperson. The state on Friday appointed Malayalam-Tamil actor and film festival curator Raveendran as the academy chairman. Actor and activist Priyanka Nair will serve as vice-chairperson.

Raveendran said that the aim is to promote film literacy in the state. “To promote film literacy, there will be initiatives in schools and colleges across the state. We have excellent audience, artists and youths, we will utilise them too,” he told TNIE, highlighting the aim to organise the upcming 31st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) smoothly.

The government has also appointed actor Salim Hassan and filmmaker Jofin T Chacko as members of the executive committee. The general council was reconstituted with Deepu Karunakaran, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, M V Girish Kumar, Salim Hassan, B Rakesh, Sajeevan Anthikad, Jofin T Chacko, Zakaria, R S Panicker, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vazhoor Jose, A Kabir, Sabu Shankar, Sherga Sandeep and Abdul Hanan as members.