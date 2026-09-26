Vayalar’s melodies strike a chord in Wayanad's Nambikolli village

KALPETTA: Vayalar Ramavarma’s songs have a timeless essence. Decades after his passing, generations continue to sing and listen to his creations. In Nambikolli, a sleepy farming village on the Wayanad-Tamil Nadu border, those timeless melodies spill out into the open, turning a humble crossroads into a little world of Vayalar.

From 8am to 8pm, the songs play at a roadside spot named ‘Vayalar Gaanatheeram’, offering a musical pause to those passing through. The initiative was started by S Biju and V C George, who are die-hard fans of the poet.

Both Biju and George used to play Vayalar’s songs at their commercial establishments. Two years ago, they decided to turn a small corner at the intersection into a community space where people could sit, rest and listen to the poet’s songs.

“Initially, there was a mandaram (orchid) tree at the junction that provided shade for everyone. However, it had to be cut down to make way for an electric line. We were not ready to give up. We decided to plant another tree that could provide both fruit and shade to the public. So, we planted a njaval (Indian blackberry) tree two years ago,” said George, who runs a stationery shop.

As the tree grew, the duo placed seats around it so that people visiting the shops or waiting for buses could sit and take a break. The idea later grew into something more musical.