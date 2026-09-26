Vayalar’s melodies strike a chord in Wayanad's Nambikolli village

KALPETTA: Vayalar Ramavarma’s songs have a timeless essence. Decades after his passing, generations continue to sing and listen to his creations. In Nambikolli, a sleepy farming village on the Wayanad-Tamil Nadu border, those timeless melodies spill out into the open, turning a humble crossroads into a little world of Vayalar.
From 8am to 8pm, the songs play at a roadside spot named ‘Vayalar Gaanatheeram’, offering a musical pause to those passing through. The initiative was started by S Biju and V C George, who are die-hard fans of the poet.
Both Biju and George used to play Vayalar’s songs at their commercial establishments. Two years ago, they decided to turn a small corner at the intersection into a community space where people could sit, rest and listen to the poet’s songs.
“Initially, there was a mandaram (orchid) tree at the junction that provided shade for everyone. However, it had to be cut down to make way for an electric line. We were not ready to give up. We decided to plant another tree that could provide both fruit and shade to the public. So, we planted a njaval (Indian blackberry) tree two years ago,” said George, who runs a stationery shop.
As the tree grew, the duo placed seats around it so that people visiting the shops or waiting for buses could sit and take a break. The idea later grew into something more musical.
“I used to play Vayalar’s songs at my shop. Biju, who is an LIC agent, has his office near my shop. He is also a Vayalar fan and used to listen to the songs. When the njaval tree grew, we thought of installing a music system there and creating a small gathering space centred around Vayalar’s songs,” George said.
The idea soon struck a chord with the public. People now come to the junction, settle down beneath the njaval tree, read newspapers and listen to the songs. Radio news is also played twice a day, allowing those gathered beneath the tree to catch up on the day’s developments between melodies.
The music system is operated from George’s shop. “I turn on the system at 8 am when I open the shop. It continues until around 8 or 8.30 pm, when the shop closes,” he said.
After the tribute reached the ears of the Vayalar family, his daughter Indulekha and son Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma sent a message expressing their wish to visit the spot and sit beneath the njaval tree, listening to their father’s songs. “We were very happy that Vayalar’s children contacted us. We hope they will visit us one day,” George said.