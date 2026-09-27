73rd birthday fete of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi begins at Amritapuri

KOLLAM: The 73rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi began at Amritapuri on Saturday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the Viswa Seva Day celebrations.

A Rs 20-crore healthcare initiative being implemented at Amrita Hospitals in Kochi and Faridabad was launched at the function. Under the scheme, 1,000 patients will receive completely free specialised treatment. The Mata Amritanandamayi Math handed over Rs 2 crore to Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu for relief activities in flood-hit Assam.

Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai received this year’s Amrita Keerthi Puraskar from Shah. The award comprises Rs 1,23,456, a Saraswati sculpture designed by artist Namboothiri and a citation.

Thousands of devotees from sll across the world have arrived for the celebrations. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will attend Sunday’s programme as chief guest.

Book titled ‘AMMA SPEAKS’ Launched at birthday celebrations

Kollam: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi released a book ‘Amma Speaks’, comprising a compilation of her articles published in The Sunday Magazine, during the celebrations marking her 73rd birthday at Amritapuri in Kollam on Saturday. The book was launched in the presence of Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, chairman and managing director of The New Indian Express; Lakshmi Menon, CEO and director; P Vishnukumar, general manager Kerala and head - special publications, and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math.